Where do you operate? We operate in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. We’re aiming to cover all of New York City and beyond in the near future.

What are your hours of operation? Our therapists see patients from 7 am to 8 pm – 7 days a week – but our app is always available to schedule your next session.

How do you choose the right therapist? Based on the area of discomfort and the notes you’ve provided, we’ll select the best-suited therapist we have available.